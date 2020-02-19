BULLHEAD CITY — The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse was the site of the Mohave County Special Needs Resource Fair on Wednesday.
About a dozen local agencies and organizations provided information about resources available for adults and children with special needs.
Milemarkers Therapy and RISE, Creating Opportunities for and with People, had booths at the fair. So did Special Olympics Arizona.
Representatives from Mohave Community College and the Arizona Department of Economic Security also were among the groups there.
Some of the providers are helping students make job connections and prepare to attend college, said Gina Covert, career and technical education director for the Colorado River Union High School District.
Covert said that high school seniors with special needs are at the point in their lives when they need to make plans beyond graduation.
The Department of Economic Security was offering information about the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act. Also known as AZ-ABLE, the act allows people younger than age 26 with disabilities to save and invest up to $15,000 per year without losing their government benefits.
Younger people with special needs have the same programs available to help them find employment as other youths, including Arizona Apprenticeship program and EDGE, an open online learning program that can be used on one’s mobile phone, said Betty Schoen, Region 1 transition specialist with the Department of Economic Security.
Covert also pointed out that the term “special needs” is wide ranging. It applies to students with learning difficulties, physical disabilities or behavioral problems.
MCC representatives were handing out a resource guide created by the Special Needs Advocacy Coalition of Mohave County and a guide for students with disabilities preparing to attend college.
And they were letting people know about their own upcoming event: The Bullhead City campus of MCC will be hosting a Special Needs Community Forum in Room 600 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.
Advanced registration is required: visit the website Raisingspecialkids.org and click on the category “Events & Training.” Go to the March listings, choose the BHC event and follow the remaining prompts.
Or call 800-237-3007 for information.
People interested in finding out about various area providers who specialize in serving special needs clients can contact Lindsay Corder, employment manager at Milemarkers at 702-510-6254 or by email at workservices@milemarkers.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.