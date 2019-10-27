BULLHEAD CITY — Walter, a burro rejected by his young mother after birth and who lives with a human couple in Oatman, was the featured guest Sunday at a Halloween party for Special Olympics members and their families. Bullhead City Elks Lodge No. 2408 hosted the event.
The Elks Lodge meeting room was fully decorated for Halloween. There was pizza and an array of desserts. After enjoying the party fare, there was karaoke and dancing to spooky tunes. One of the Elks, Susie Stillabower, brought a variety of scary stuff. She apparently has large laboratory jars perfect to hold eyeballs and a brain. Both were created in the kitchen — she has the recipes — and not taken from the heads of human beings.
Walter, now 31/2 months old, received an enthusiastic welcome not only from the Special Olympics members and their families but everyone else at the lodge. Johnathan Blake led Walter through other parts of the building so the Elks enjoying a Sunday afternoon at the lodge could visit with Walter, too.
The young burro was well behaved. He posed for pictures and let people pet him. His softer winter fur is beginning to grow in, some of the people remarked.
Walter required a couple of short breaks because of the barely contained excitement among those at the lodge. And when he needed to be led outside to relieve himself.
He found plenty of things at the party to sniff and sometimes chew. But everyone seemed to delight in the burro being, well, a burro.
A big toy spider seemed to be his favorite discovery that afternoon. The Halloween decoration was something he’d drop, then return to play with some more, between posing for photographs with his many admirers.
But the burro also found one of the backpacks being given away at the party to the Special Olympics guests to be plenty chew-worthy. So were some of the Halloween costumes, especially those with long flowing skirts, capes and tunics.
And a partially filled plate of Halloween cookies must have smelled pretty good. Walter didn’t eat any cookies but appeared to seriously consider it until Blake decided to shorten his leash.
“C’mon Bebe,” Blake said to Walter, before explaining that the animal is primarily interested “in what’s at his eye level.”
Or below.
Blake can convince the burro to behave himself through speech, behavior and the use of small treats made especially for donkeys. And Blake can hold him like a large dog — or the big bebe Walter still is — if a situation warrants taking full control of the burro.
“I don’t know for how much longer I can lift him like this,” Blake said after the second such lift at the party.
When Walter came to live this summer with Blake and his wife, Kelly Blake, the burro was smaller than the three German shepherds the couple have as pets. Walter truly enjoys being around the dogs even though he weighs about 100 pounds now.
People were warned not to stand closely behind him. That’s because burros can have a powerful backward kick that could come as a surprise to people.
Along with hosting the party, Elks members donated $1,000 to the Blakes who, in turn, will give the money to the Little White Church in Oatman.
