BULLHEAD CITY — Specialty plate sales in the state of Arizona have raised $11.2 million for shareable cases, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The causes that the $11.2 million supports ranged from Arizona veterans programs, Special Olympics, organ donation, hunger relief, university scholarships and many others.
ADOT reported that money raised has steadily grown for a number of years with $8.7 million in 2015, $9.4 million in 2016 and more than $9.8 million in 2017, followed by $10.6 million in 2018
Through a prepared statement, ADOT Motor Vehicle Division Director Erik Jorgensen stated “The specialty plate program is a real point for pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success. Raising more than $11 million in the last fiscal year proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes and organizations they believe in.”
ADOT said that drivers who wish to select a plate can go to servicearizona.com and once a selection is made, may click on a link for more information that outlines the cause supported by the plate’s sale.
Once in the portal, it is possible to select and click on the plate style, enter your choice of letter and/or numbers and click to see if that combination is taken or not free of charge. When ordering the plate, one must: Enter the vehicle information for the vehicle you are requesting the specialty plate, confirm record information displaying it’s for the correct vehicle, select your plate sale and plate format (if applicable), view total fees, provide credit card information and pay fee, print confirmation and attach to your current registration until your request plate arrives, provide feedback by answering a quick and simple optional survey.
Specialty plates are created by an act of the ArizonaLegislature. The program, which began in 1989, is administered by the MVD.
