KINGMAN — Six speed feedback signs are going to be used along Interstate 40 in the Kingman area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Along with Kingman, ADOT has installed 20 new speed feedback signs with 14 of them on stretches of Interstate 10 southeast of Phoenix, U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) in the East Phoenix Valley and I-10 near the Deck Park Tunnel just north of downtown Phoenix.
ADOT said that each of these stretches of state highways has been identified as having higher-than-
average instances of speeding, which along with impaired driving and lack of seat belt use is a leading factor in traffic injuries and fatalities, according to multiple studies.
ADOT said that the signs, showing vehicle speeds on digital displays next to posted speed limits, are designed to help drivers be more aware of their speed and avoid speeding. Studies conducted by the Federal Highway Administration have shown that speed feedback signs help reduce speeding and crashes in many areas where they are used.
