BULLHEAD CITY — There’s more than one way to make a splash.
Proof of that was visible Saturday at Ken Fovargue Community Park and the adjacent Bullhead City Municipal Pool.
The third annual Splash Bash brought three large waterslides to the park, along with a few smaller water amusements.
Bullhead City recreation supervisor Ashlee Bennett said the Splash Bash is designed as a family fun day for people to enjoy before the new school year begins.
“It’s just so hot that it’s really hard for people to get out to do things in the summertime,” she said. “This is a way for people to cool down and have a cool time.”
Jessica Eberhart thought so. She brought her daughter, Riley Colvin, to the park in an effort to beat the heat. She said the day was a pleasant alternative to going down to the Colorado River.
Chelsea Redman brought her 3-year-old son, Oliver.
“It’s just fun in the sun,” Redman said. “A way to get (his) energy out and play in the water. He loves it.”
Oliver was among several children of all ages who went down the waterslides, some of which ended in reservoirs. Spectators and photo takers too close to the bottom of such a slide got splashed.
Propelled splashes were the flavor of the day over at the Kiwanis Splash Pad. At one point several children engaged in a modern water gun fight, with many of the weapons resembling cartoon versions of assault rifles.
Others danced among the various features, which dropped and sprayed water onto them. The pool hosted three sessions of free swimming. A water balloon fight and a night-time showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” were to wrap up the day’s festivities.
Mandy McCabe appreciated being able to take her three children to a safe event. She watched them from a shady spot under a tree.
“We’ve been here the last couple of years,” McCabe said. “They love it. It gives them a chance to try the waterslides without the costs.”
Twenty city staff members ran the event, assisted by volunteers from the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Key Club.
Bennett said that city officials always are interested in hearing from residents about what they’d like to see at city events.
