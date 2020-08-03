BULLHEAD CITY — The local Stage department store in the Riverview Mall had been slated for conversion into a Gordmans off-price store location but instead will close permanently near the end of this month.
In May, Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The two entities are joint-venture partners.
This form of reorganization came about six months after it was announced that the local Stage store would be among hundreds of locations to be converted into a Gordmans.
The change in retailing focus was meant to put Stage’s owners into a more solid financial position because discount stores were faring better than department stores.
“The challenging preexisting market conditions were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented the retailer from obtaining the required financing to continue operating stores outside of bankruptcy,” said a news release published last month announcing that both Stage and Gordmans stores had started going-out-of-business sales along with Bealls, Goody’s Palais Royal and Peebles stores across the country.
The local Stage store has a large sign letting people know remaining merchandise is available at 60% to 80% off retail prices.
Fixtures are available as well, said one of the employees. The person didn’t want to be identified.
Twelve people employed at the Bullhead City Stage store soon will be seeking new employment. Workers already had gone through furloughs before the store closing was announced.
The store’s final day of operation is Aug. 29.
Burkes Outlet stores, which are part of the Bealls retail chain, weren’t mentioned in the press release about the closings of the other stores.
There is a Burkes Outlet in the Laughlin Outlet Center. A Bealls store in Riverview Mall closed several years ago.
Retailers, and especially department store chains, across the country have struggled due to consumers’ changing personal habits and move to online shopping even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced stores to be closed. Le Tote Inc., the parent company of Lord & Taylor, announced Monday it is seeking bankruptcy protection; Tailored Brands Inc., which operates Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, did likewise on Sunday. Ascena Retail Group, the operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, announced July 23 it was seeking bankruptcy protection, while Brooks Brothers declared bankruptcy July 8, and J.C. Penney did so May 15 and Neiman Marcus on May 7.
