FORT MOHAVE — A new Starbucks is being built on Highway 95 and Aztec Road in Fort Mohave.
This makes it the sixth Starbucks location in the Bullhead City/Fort Mohave area to be built.
“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at Highway 95 and Aztec Road this spring,” said a Starbucks spokesperson. “The store will employ approximately 25 partners (employees) and will also offer customers a drive-through experience.”
Currently, there are two Starbucks locations in the area, one inside Safeway and the other inside Smith’s Food & Drug.
“We have no store closing plans to announce in the area at this time,” said the Starbucks spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.