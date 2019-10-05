BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Health Services has join forces with local, state and federal agencies to investigate a multi-state outbreak of lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products.
DHS joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, other state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners in the investigation.
This comes after seven cases of vaping-related respiratory illness have been reported in Arizona. There have been no deaths reported in the state.
DHS said that the investigation has not identified any specific substance or e-cigarette product that is linked to all cases. Vaping devices containing both nicotine and cannabinoid substances have been identified in the investigation.
The investigation is looking into the manufacturing and distribution of devices, liquids, refill pods and cartridges.
DHS said that there have been 1,080 cases reported from 48 states and one U.S. territory of which 18 deaths have been confirmed in 15 states.
Patients have reported symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and weight loss.
DHS advises anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with vaping-related illness cease using the devices and seek medical care immediately.
Healthcare providers should report suspected cases of vaping-related respiratory illnesses in hospitalized patients to Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.
