BULLHEAD CITY — A poster-drawing contest could give a lucky Arizona student the chance to win four tickets to an Arizona Diamondbacks game.
Arizona Department of Health Services and the Diamondbacks are sponsoring the contest to increase awareness about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.
The deadline to turn in a poster is March 31, and the contest is open to all Arizona residents 17 years and younger.
The poster has to include some or all of the following messages to increase awareness about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.
Wearing a wide-brimmed hat; using sunscreen; wearing a long-sleeve shirt and pants; checking the ultraviolet index; wearing sunglasses.
Rules for the contest include:
- Posters must be original content only;
- Posters must be on unlined paper 8 1/2 inches by 11 inches. Electronic entries cannot be accepted;
Judging will take place on or around April 6.
A completed entry form must be photocopied onto the back of or attached to the back of each poster. Go to https://azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/sunwise/2020-entry-form.pdf for the form and the complete rules.
ADOH said that the first prize is four tickets for the winning artist and two tickets for their teacher to attend the Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals “Be SunWise and Play Sun Smart” baseball game in Phoenix on May 17 at 1:10 p.m. The winning artist and teacher will receive on-field awards at the game and appear on the team’s Jumbotron screen.
ADOH said that drawings must be received by 5 p.m. on March 31. Mail poster and entry form to Ginny De La Cruz, Arizona Department of Health Services, 150 N. 18th Ave., Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
For more information, go to https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/sunwise/index.php#schools-contests.
