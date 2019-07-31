BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Housing expects to conditionally allocate about $4.5 million to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the AZ Balance of State Continuum of Care.
The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2019 Continuum of Care Program Competition.
The amount includes an estimated $3.9 million in potential renewal for existing grants, about $195,000 for potential new/bonus projects and about $382,000 for bonus projects that are dedicated to serving victims of domestic violence.
Final award amounts will be based upon HUD funding availability as well as state performance in the HUD Continuum of Care competitive national funding process.
AZDOH said that eligible renewal applicants are those current Continuum of Care funded programs with grant expiration dates in the calendar year 2020.
It said that eligible applicants or new/bonus project funding including domestic violence bonus funding include any nonprofits and instrumentalities of state or local government regardless of prior CoC funding.
All projects funded through the 2019 Balance of State Continuum of Care Notice of Funding Availability must be delivered and serve individuals experience homelessness in the Balance of State geographic area. The geographic area includes 13 counties, including Mohave.
The deadline for current sub-recipients to submit documents related to individual project applications is Aug. 29. For new/bonus project applications including bonus domestic violence projects, applications are due Aug. 22.
Documents related to the Continuum of Care 2019 NOFA application process are on the ADOH Special Needs Continuum webpage at https://housing.az.gov/documents-links/forms/special-needs-continuum.
All materials must be submitted in the ADOH Special Needs portal by 5 p.m. on the due date.
