BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Housing has announced the new income limits and rent limits that affect various programs.
The new limits went into effect June 28.
The programs are HOME (Home Investment Partnership Program), HTF (Housing Trust Fund), CDBG (Community Development Block Grant), NSP (Neighborhood Stabilization Program) and the NHTF (National Housing Trust Fund) and the funding sources are HOME, Housing Trust Funds, CDBG, NSP 1, NSP 3 and NHTF.
Compared to the 2018 Arizona income limits, the 2019 Arizona income limits saw an increase across the board based on how many people there are per household.
For a one-person household in Mohave County a low-income of 80% of the county’s area median income is $30,550 (2018 was $27,800), 60% is $22,920 (2018 was $20,880), 50% or very low-income is $19,100 (2018 was $17,400), and 30% or extreme low-income is $11,450 (2018 was $10,450).
A two-person household with an income of 80% of the AMI is $34,900 (2018 was $31,800); 60% is $26,160 (2018 was $23,820); 50% is $21,800 (2018 was $19,850); and 30% is $13,100 (2018 was $11,950).
A three-person household with an income of 80% of the AMI is $39,250 (2018 was $35,750); 60% is $29,460 (2018 was $26,820); 50% is $24,550 (2018 was $22,350); and 30% is $14,750 (2018 was $13,450).
In a four-person household, an income of 80% of the AMI is $43,600 (2018 was $39,700); 60% is $32,700 (2018 was $29,760); 50% is $27,250 (2018 was $24,800); and 30% is $16,350 (2018 was $14,900).
A five-person household with an income of 80% of the AMI is $47,100 (2018 was $42,900); 60% is $35,340 (2018 was $32,160); 50% is $29,400 (2018 was $26,800); and 30% is $17,700 (2018 was $16,100).
If there are six people in a household, 80% of the AMI is $50,600 (2018 was $46,100); 60% is $37,980 (2018 was $34,560); 50% is $31,650 (2018 was $28,800); and 30% is $19,000 (2018 was $17,300).
With seven people per household, 80% of the AMI is $54,100 (2018 was $49,250); 60% is $40,560 (2018 was $36,960); 50% is $31,650 (2018 was $30,800); and 30% is $20,300 (2018 was $18,500).
For households with eight or more people, 80% of the AMI is $57,600 (2018 was $52,450); 60% is $43,200 (2018 was $39,300); 50% is $36,000 (2018 was $32,750); and 30% is $21,600 (2018 was $19,700).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.