BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is looking into complaints filed with the state and county that Bullhead City officials have been unlawfully electioneering in support of Proposition 415.
Attorneys representing an EPCOR Water Arizona-sponsored political action committee as well as a Chandler-based state legislator assert that Bullhead City officials have been violating portions of Arizona Revised Statutes 9-500.14 while disseminating information to the public about the proposal, a referendum seeking voter approval to acquire EPCOR’s local infrastructure.
ARS 9-500.14 pertains to use of city or town resources to influence elections.
The Bullhead City Council approved putting a referendum before voters during its July 16 meeting. The resulting Proposition 415 seeks voter approval for bond financing of up to $130 million at a per annum interest rate no higher than 8%.
A consultant hired by the city, Raftelis Financial Consultants, studied the infrastructure and documents created by EPCOR about its operations and valued the local system at $55 million. It’s expected that if voters approve the referendum through an all-mail ballot to be returned by Nov. 5, acquisition would become a condemnation. EPCOR has said the system isn’t for sale, though a company official has said the local system is worth at least $130 million.
Unsuccessful negotiations mean that a sales price would be decided in court.
Snell & Wilmer LLP, of Phoenix, is representing the PAC Taxpayers Against City Takeover. TACT requests a Mohave County Superior Court lawsuit be filed after investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
TACT states that city officials have been using city resources to advocate for the proposition through such methods as social media, the city’s website, on the video website YouTube, on an electronic billboard and in the media.
The other complaint has been filed by State Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler. He also said that Bullhead City is violating the state’s prohibition against electioneering with taxpayer dollars.
“Specifically, over the past week, Bullhead City has launched a campaign advocating in support of the measure its city council referred to the ballot while smearing EPCOR’s business and reputation in the process,” Weninger wrote.
Weninger, a former member of the Chandler City Council, said he was concerned that Bullhead City’s actions might end up making it difficult for other communities in Arizona to inform voters about bond issues for schools and other issues put to them.
“As a former member of a city council, these laws were repeatedly discussed and we knew not to violate them,” he noted.
City Manager Toby Cotter said that his earlier statement about how the city has handled the information still stands.
“The claim is baseless,” Cotter noted last week. “The city has only posted facts about EPCOR and the city of Edmonton (Alberta, Canada). The city has never told residents how to vote or violated Arizona election law.”
He did, however, describe Weninger’s filing as “the same complaint.”
The typeface on both cover letters looks the same — though the content of the letters was different — and some examples used in both TACT’s and Weninger’s complaint also are the same.
Both are dated July 24.
The copy of Weninger’s complaint sent to the Daily News by the Attorney General’s office on Wednesday was in black and white with the texture of a reproduction.
When asked why there were physical similarities between the two complaints, Weninger stressed that the complaint with his signature was his, with his own letter stating his thoughts about the matter.
“I submitted it,” he said. “People made me aware of the situation.”
The Attorney General’s Office said the matter will be investigated and that any ultimate findings will be made public.
“This is an ongoing, current matter with the office,” the AG’s office said in a statement. “The matter will be investigated.”
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office hasn’t made a decision about how to handle the complaints at this point.
