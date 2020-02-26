BULLHEAD CITY — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona recently partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services to award $560,000 in funds over two years to help the department expand its State Loan Repayment Program. The funds provide loan repayment assistance for six mental health professionals, who, as part of the program, agree to a two-year commitment with an organization serving a designated shortage area.
lore dickey, Ph.D., who spells his name with lowercase letters, was one of the six mental health professionals who benefited from the SLRP.
dickey works for North Country HealthCare Behavioral as a health consultant and has a specialization in working with individuals in the transgender community seeking support and resources for their transition.
“I love what I do and I love that, for instance, the person who I just saw walked out of my office saying ‘at least you listen to me,’ ” said dickey.
dickey said that he went back to school in part because he wanted to make sure that transgender people were treated with respect and dignity.
“What I love about this work is that even though every person walks in with a different concern I know that I can rely on knowledge and skill to help them get through whatever is on their mind that day,” said dickey. “If you’re in the Bullhead City area, it’s primarily a retirement community with lots of people on Medicare and Medicaid and disability, not just depressed but also living in poverty, have anxiety or they just lost a significant other. So there’s always like multiple things for folks and it’s never just a real straight-forward depression.”
In dealing with the transgender community, dickey said that most of the people who come into his office in Bullhead City are adolescents and older adolescents.
“There is a transgender community in Mohave County,” said dickey.
dickey said that usually there are three things that the transgender community is seeking help in. They are struggling with depression, anxiety, mental health concerns or looking for support; not sure about their gender and don’t know what questions to ask themselves; or they’ve done that exploration and have decided to make the medical transition, which can include some kind of combination of hormones and surgery.
“To start hormone therapy the person needs one referral letter from a medical provider and for genital surgery, two letters are required,” said dickey. “I can provide one of those letters for either of those processes.”
In answering a question about why dickey chose to specialize in working with the transgender community, dickey answered, “because I’m transgender.”
“I transitioned in 1999. I was working for the City of Seattle and I had a really good experience with my transition and I heard other people telling horrible stories of how their mental health provider treated them. So I wanted to provide people with a positive experience through their transition,” said dickey. “On an average day, I can see six people but sometimes I can see as many as 14 people in a day. However, I’m always thinking of all the people who aren’t being served because I can’t see more.”
North Country HealthCare Behavioral also serves northern Arizona and dickey said that at any one point he could have up to 10 transgender patients on his caseload.
This is why the SLRP was a great opportunity that dickey seized while working in Bullhead City.
“I didn’t come here for the SLRP repayment, I came here for a job and it just so happened that I could apply for the program,” said dickey. “I’m excited that this was going to happen and grateful that I worked in a place that I could get that financial support.
“It’s more likely to keep medical providers in a greater need area if there’s some compensation for the work that people are doing.”
