KINGMAN — Dozens of state workers who staff two offices in downtown Kingman will soon be transitioning to a single office on Airway Avenue.
The City of Kingman has issued a temporary Certificate of Occupancy for the brand new facility, allowing supplies and furnishings to be delivered for use in the 40,000-square-foot building.
The agency handling the project, the Arizona Department of Administration, has not provided any updated information despite three inquiries over the last month. Project completion, however, is imminent, according to the city.
Kingman Community Development Manager Chris Young said crews with contractor Sun State Builders of Phoenix are working through a punch list to finish up work at the Airway Avenue site, a 4.5-acre parcel between Kenneth and Adams.
Young said it is anticipated that a Certificate of Occupancy should issue on Friday, May 1 with operations commencing there on Monday, May 4. About 75 Department of Economic Security and Department of Child Services will move into the facility, vacating downtown offices located at 310 Pine St. and 519 Beale St.
The Beale Street property was put on the market last year. The 1.5 acre parcel located at the edge of the downtown district features two large parking lots and a near 20,000 square foot building that housed a supermarket long ago.
