BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Supt. of Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Monday that school buildings across the state won’t reopen this term because of concerns about further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House also have extended guidelines for social distancing to April 30.
“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students. These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures,” Ducey and Hoffman stated in a news release on Monday.
Colorado River Schools responded by emphasizing that while brick-and-mortar buildings, classes and classrooms won’t reopen, education for area youths “will not stop during this challenging time.”
Demand from families with students in grades K-8 for hard copies of lesson plans was higher than anticipated in the Bullhead City Elementary School District. More hard copies were prepared by staff to better meet demand on Monday, which was the official start date for BCESD’s distance learning program.
Completed assignment packets will be replaced with the coming week’s assignments every Monday.
The drop-offs will be by school bus on special routes. A list of drop-off locations appears on the school district website, www.crsk12.org. Look for the little yellow school bus icon. There’s also a link on the Colorado River Schools Facebook page.
Some BCESD students are doing their assignments online.
Colorado River Union High School District students are being guided toward online coursework. This program also began Monday after the extended spring break.
In CRUHSD, teachers will use such platforms as Google Classroom and Zoom. Laptop computers will be checked out to students who need them, and Suddenlink Communications is offering free “Altice Advantage” internet to new customers with students requiring the service for school.
Additional resources and tutorials are posted on the district’s website (www.crsk12.org) and Facebook page (@crsk12az/Colorado River Schools).
Wi-Fi is available for students at three local branch libraries, despite their closures. The Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Laughlin libraries have Wi-Fi in their parking lots, which will allow students to download their assignments and return home to complete their work.
Colorado River Schools surveyed families in both districts to find out what types of devices, programs and other items were in their homes and available for their children to use. Not all families completed these surveys, however.
Parents can call their child’s school to get this information to staff.
MEAL RULES RELAXED
A new federal ruling makes it easier for some parents to pick up free meals for their children while Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School campuses are closed.
Students no longer have to accompany parents when picking up breakfast and lunch grab-and-go containers.
The meals are available for all children age 18 years and younger, regardless of where they go to school.
The meals currently are available weekday mornings at five BCESD and CRUHSD schools between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Desert Valley, Diamondback and Sunrise Elementary, Bullhead City Middle and River Valley High schools.
For many students, school meals are the only reliable meals they get during the day. Since the program began in mid-March, about 5,000 meals — 2,500 breakfasts and 2,500 lunches — have been distributed to children in the two districts.
Because they are considered essential services, the meals and pick-ups are allowed during both the state-mandated school campus closures and Monday’s gubernatorial stay-at-home executive order.
The free student meal program is overseen by Chartwells Dining Services, which is the BCESD and CRUHSD food service vendor.
Details about the program are available on the districts’ website (www.crsk12.org) along with Facebook updates at Colorado River Schools/@crsk12az.
The school year in both districts ends mid-May.
