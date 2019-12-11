BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Elementary School District board members heard during a workshop Wednesday that the Arizona Department of Education provided the district with an inconvenient reminder about employing substitute teachers.
People with substitute teaching certificates are limited to a total of 120 days of employment a year. That would mean most substitutes would have to move on during the month of February, BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart told board members.
There are 13 people employed across the district who fit this description. Five of the 13 are at Diamondback Elementary School.
A representative of the ADOE’s Certification Division reminded the BCESD that the district can request extensions for individuals with regular substitute certification and will receive approval.
However, the ADOE also stressed that it’s different for people who are working with emergency substitute certification: Requests for extensions to keep those workers will be denied.
Stewart made note of this in a correspondence dated Dec. 6 sent to substitute teachers in long-term assignments across the district.
“The limitation is not new — it has been on the books as long as I can recall — and I have no idea how BCESD got around it in the past,” Stewart wrote.
She first explained in July to BCESD principals that state requirements be kept in mind as principals put forward names of people to fill open positions at their schools.
Stewart also emphasized to principals that they also needed to continue looking for “certified teachers for all open positions.”
In mid-November after the ADOE contacted the district, Stewart brought up the subject with principals again in an email. She suggested the principals “step up their searches for certified teachers, to make alternative plans for substitutes in absence of teachers” and notify the long-term substitutes of the situation as soon as possible so they could decide what to do.
She also recommended that principals look at other positions within the district. For example, there might be classified positions these people could take that would allow them to stay at the district.
Some of the workers aren’t that far off from meeting the state’s qualifications. Many have bachelor’s degrees. After those people complete requirements to become fully certified, “these are folks we can keep on,” she said.
And, eventually, hire as certified teachers.
Some of the principals have identified prospective, fully credentialed job candidates to fill at least some of these positions.
For example, a credential teacher is working part-time as a music teacher in the district. The teacher isn’t trained to specialize in that subject — an especially tough type of teaching position to fill — but having a credentialed teacher helps to keep music courses available to students, Stewart explained.
Music is among a wide variety of electives the district wants to continue offering to students so they have plenty of experiences before moving into higher grade levels.
Recruiting — and retaining — people to teach at the district already is a difficult task. Both the BCESD and Colorado River Union High School District look to an array of sources for potential job candidates.
Community members and government officials welcome new teachers at a breakfast right before the start of each school year. Long-time residents talk about how and why they came to the area as well as why they have stayed. Local businesses pony up coupons and promotional items to fill gift bags so these people get to patronize local businesses they normally might not consider on a new teacher’s salary but which might be financially feasible to spend money on in another year or two.
Stewart said during the workshop that it might be time to again look toward the Midwestern United States for people to fill some teaching positions.
“The service each of you has given to the children of our district does not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Stewart added in her letter to the substitutes.
In other business:
- Stewart told the board during Wednesday’s workshop that the group We Care for Animals is interested in renting space from the district at its Suddenlink Community Center building. One room would be used for spaying and neutering feral cats. The superintendent can make such a decision without board consent, but Stewart said it was a proposal she wanted to talk to the board about first.
- BCESD classrooms will have “In God We Trust” plaques displayed.
