BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management wants everybody to have a safe and fun Halloween.
This is why the department has laid out some safety tips to make Halloween fun and safe for everybody.
Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns.
When choosing costumes, stay away from long, trailing fabrics.
Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.
Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.
Another safety warning for Halloween festivities comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and concerns contact lenses.
The CDC said that all types of contact lenses, including decorative contact lenses frequently worn for holidays, are medical devices that are regulated by the United States government. By law, all contact lenses require a prescription and proper fitting from an eye doctor. Any type of contact lens that can be purchased without a prescription is being sold illegally and can pose a serious risk to sight and eye health.
The CDC said that people who wear any type of contact lenses need to practice proper wear and care steps to keep their eyes healthy. No type of contact lens is risk-free. Improper care of contact lenses increases the chances of infections and other complications. When decorative contact lenses are sold without a prescription, there appears to be a greater risk of permanent eye damage, even blindness. Wearing non-prescription lenses also carries an increased risk for eye infections, the CDC said.
