BULLHEAD CITY — Benchmarks set last week by the Arizona Department of Health Services for the resumption of in-person instruction aren’t the only topic the Colorado River Union High School District board will be considering when it meets at 6 p.m. today at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
The public is invited to attend the meeting but COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings will be in effect, including social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
The Arizona School Boards Association issued several policy advisories about school policies.
No. 674, for example, is related to student dress and calls for everyone to wear cloth face coverings: staff, students, visitors, vendors and volunteers. This would be in effect while on all district properties and facilities, indoors or outdoors — even in vehicles and buses owned, rented or leased by the district.
Exceptions are children younger than age 2, people with breathing problems, and anyone “unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”
It also allows the superintendent the ability to make exceptions, but says that such decisions must take into account the “health and safety of everyone involved.”
Another advisory related to the COVID-19 outbreak allows executive sessions and open meetings and would include “discussion or consideration of matters relating to school safety operations or school safety plans or programs.”
It comes from Senate Bill 1012 and is an addition to Arizona Revised Statute, 38-431.03(A)(8). It’s meant to enhance flexibility in dealing with COVID-related issues in a timely manner, according to the ASBA advisory.
Other safety concerns
Another safety matter in the ASBA advisory is within No. 672, use of protective eye gear in public schools by everyone doing — or observing — an array of activities in vocational, technical, art, laboratory and industrial arts.
The activities would expose people to molten materials; cutting, shaping and grinding materials; heat treatments, tempering or kiln firing of things; welding fabrication processes; explosive materials; and caustic solutions.
More advisories
- Parental involvement in Education — State Senate Bill 1061 adds to state statutes establishment and posting on the Department of Education website a statutory handbook of parental rights.
- Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day is part of the Basic Instructional Program. It’s not a legal holiday but will be an instructional day in which a portion of the day is spent highlighting civics education.
- Development of a plan for improving participation by parents as well as parent-teacher cooperation in the schools. Homework, attendance and discipline are areas highlighted. Parents learning about their children’s course of study and creating a procedure for parents to withdraw their child from activities they find harmful to their children are cited.
Agreements
• Western Arizona Vocational Education No. 50, a joint technical education district, known as WAVE JTED for short, has six partner high schools in Mohave and La Paz counties.
The CRUHSD board will consider and possibly approve a new intergovernmental agreement with WAVE JTED for this type of student training in the district.
• Also on the agenda are intergovernmental agreements between CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School District for administrative services, educational technology, educational purchasing and transportation. Mohave Valley and Topock Elementary school districts also would be participants in the purchasing agreement proposed.
