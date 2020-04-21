GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 21 additional coronavirus deaths, the most in a single day since the outbreak began. The state Health Services Department said there now have been 208 deaths and at least 5,251 cases.
The data came as Gov. Doug Ducey considers when to reopen the state economy, which essentially has been shut down since he issued a stay-at-home order on March 30. Schools, bars, restaurants and movie theaters have been closed since mid-March, and more than 342,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.
The stay-at-home order expires late next week, but the Republican governor could extend it. He has said he’s going to rely on data from federal and state health experts to make his decision.
Ducey announced Tuesday that about 600,000 children currently eligible for free or reduced priced lunches will receive $315 to help pay for meals during March, April and May. The federal money included in the massive $2.2 trillion virus rescue package passed by Congress last month is being distributed by the state Department of Economic Security.
Families already eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, will have the cash automatically loaded onto their state-issued debit cards. Those who don’t get food stamps will be identified by the Department of Education and receive a new card in the mail with the benefits.
Even children who still have been getting free meals while schools are closed are eligible.
“We are working to ensure no Arizona kid goes hungry during the COVID-19 health emergency,” Ducey said in a statement.
Current food stamp recipients also are now automatically getting the largest-possible amount of assistance.
Also Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service said it was banning all campfires in Arizona’s six national forests to keep fire and medical personnel available and limit exposure to the new virus. Closures are common as fire season approaches, but they’re usually not put in place in each forest at once. The ban will remain in effect until at least June 30.
The state’s largest hot spot is on the Navajo Nation, where there are at least 1,321 cases across the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, according to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. Across the sprawling reservation, 45 deaths have been reported.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.