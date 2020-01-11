PHOENIX — A Mohave County legislator has introduced a bill to establish a veterans home facility in the county.
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, whose 5th District includes Mohave and La Paz counties, introduced SB1112 on Thursday. Borrelli served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years and said he understands the struggles of veterans and strives to promote and address their needs on the legislative level.
“The first cost of our freedom is to take care of our veterans,” Borrelli said. “I will do everything I can to take care of those who served our country.”
If it becomes law, the state would cover 35% of the cost of building the home, while the federal government would be responsible for funding the remaining 65% and funding the operation costs.
Veterans homes are nursing and rehabilitative care facilities whose goal is to maintain veterans’ highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being. Staff provides skilled nursing care to veterans. Care includes nursing, therapeutic recreation, and social services.
“We are the freest and most prosperous country in the world because of our veterans,” said 5th Dsitrict Rep. Leo Biasiucci, who is co-sponsoring the bill. “These brave men and women risked their lives for this country, and I am happy to do whatever I can to help them.”
Mohave County has one of the highest rates of veteran population in the state. There are veterans homes in Phoenix and Tucson, and two more are being built in Yuma and Flagstaff. Once a feasibility study is concluded for the Northwest Region, if Borrelli’s bill becomes law, experts will determine whether the home is built in Kingman, Bullhead City or Lake Havasu City.
