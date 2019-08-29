FORT MOHAVE — Arizona Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman visited the Fort Mojave Elementary school and Mohave Valley Junior High on Thursday.
During the morning visit to Fort Mojave Elementary School, Mandy Waxler, director of special services, Shanon Ferguson, academic principal and Pat Turco, administrative principal, gave a small tour to Hoffman and Emily O’Neil, communications adviser for the Arizona Department of Education.
Hoffman said that there are 15 counties in Arizona and the Fort Mohave Elementary School is located in the 11th county she has visited since being elected in 2016. She said that her goal is to visit all 15 counties.
During the tour, Hoffman visited a couple of second-grade classes, a kindergarten computer class, a first-grade class and the intervention program.
In each of the classes, Hoffman observed the teachers while they were teaching their students and in the kindergarten computer class, Hoffman and O’Neil helped a couple of kindergartners with their computers.
“We love to post on our social media and highlight the hard work that our teachers do,” said Hoffman. “It also gives us the opportunity to see how the Department of Education can better serve the community.”
