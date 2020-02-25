BULLHEAD CITY — Proposed pieces of legislation that would affect the Bullhead City Fire Department were highlighted Tuesday during a meeting of the fire district’s governing board.
- Senate Bill 1398, the tax omnibus proposal, would result in a revenue reduction of $130,000 for the fire department in its first year by decreasing the commercial tax rate by 1%. Fire Chief Patrick Moore said that the effectiveness of lobbyists at the Capitol wanting to reduce commercial taxes continues to be a “cold reality.”
- Senate Bill 1667 would allow aerial fireworks known as “multiple tube aerial devices” in Pima and Maricopa counties. Consumer fireworks were allowed in Arizona without a permit starting in December of 2010. At that time, industry lobbyists agreed not to seek the addition of fireworks that explode or shoot into the air, the Arizona Capitol Times reported earlier this month. Moore said The Arizona Fire Chiefs Association is against the proposal which, if enacted, eventually could spread to other counties.
- Senate Bill 1160, which would expand cancer coverage for firefighters, likely would increase the department’s insurance rates by eliminating the chance for insurers to refute the cause of a firefighter’s cancer in workman’s compensation claims, according to the online publication Businessinsurance.com.
MOU addendum
The board also approved an addition to the Memorandum of Understanding between the department and Professional Firefighters Association IAFF No. 3647.
The original MOU was authorized last September. It included a 1% cost-of-living adjustment that took effect last July and the ability for employees to donate sick time as well as annual leave.
It also allowed for a step increase “contingent on income,” according to that meeting’s minutes.
With the additions approved Tuesday, there are guidelines on awarding the step increases. The represented employees could receive a 4% step increase if they aren’t capped at their current range and not new or on probation.
Partial step increases would come to those IAFF members who would be receiving too much for their salary range. They would be held within the maximum with a prorated amount below 4% at their current pay grade, for example.
The addendum also noted that it’s retroactive to Jan. 4.
In other business, board members:
- Heard that the department will be conducting a neighborhood survey next month in District 6 to secure a Community Development Block Grant that would be used to help pay for a new ambulance/medic unit. The questioning of residents is required by the federal government for the department to receive the $125,000. This survey is separate from the U.S. Census survey that also will begin in March, said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Neal.
- Approved a Mohave Electric Cooperative grant of about $50,000 for a solar project at Fire Station No. 5 for a photovoltaic system to provide power to that fire station. The money comes from the utility provider’s renewable energy program.
- Informed the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that the fire district has no plans to develop on federal land near the intersection of Bullhead Parkway and Silver Creek Road. The lease on the site expires March 22.
