BULLHEAD CITY — Earlier this year, the Poki the Tortoise statue was to be moved a couple of hundred feet south along the highway next to Laughlin Ranch Boulevard from its current location in front of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce at Community Park.
A recently acquired bull statue was to take the place of Poki. Some residents and visitors were extremely upset about Poki being displaced, however.
“Leave Poki alone. He likes it there and so do the hundreds of tourists who take their picture with him every year,” wrote one Facebook commenter.
The Parks and Recreation Commission initially recommended the new bull statue be featured at Gary Keith Civic Center Park, which is at the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Marina Boulevard. Council members, however, were concerned that location might pose a safety risk because people might try to park along Marina to get a better look at the statue and pose for pictures at the site.
So the Parks and Recreation Commission instead asked that Poki be moved and the bull statue be put in its place.
The spot where Poki has been since late 2014 was considered the prime place for the bull statue. Having a bull statue to look at and pose for pictures in front of would help burn the name of the location in the minds of visitors. This would result in people talking about how much fun they had and inspire return trips (and new trips) to the area and add to the local economy, City Manager Toby Cotter said.
One might describe it as a city branding effort.
When the city council revisited the matter over the summer, some members were willing to move Poki and put the bull statue in Poki’s place.
After hearing from numerous speakers, council members decided to leave Poki alone and place the bull statue, now named Bravo, down the highway along Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. More residents preferred keeping Poki where it was than to move it.
On Sept. 21, the city unveiled the completed statue of Bravo the Bull, which sits at the southwest corner of Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. Bravo the Bull (the city’s long-time mascot) was there to welcome its shiny namesake, which stands on a base that’s surrounded by a metal fence meant to discourage people from climbing on the statue.
Total cost for the Bravo statue, having an artist modify it and building a base to set it on — to keep people from climbing on it — was estimated to be less than $6,500.
The two-ton concrete statue of Poki the Tortoise is worth an estimated $54,000. Resident Bill Hayes, who has since died, donated it to the city.
So now there are two statues at Community Park. Both offer people wanting to take pictures of loved ones standing in front of them highly scenic backdrops of the Colorado River.
City officials couldn’t leave Poki completely alone, however: That statue was slated to receive some maintenance by Tom Pruitt, the same artist who lightened Bravo’s color so its many contours were visible and its surface gleaming.
