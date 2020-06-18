BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board received a detailed update Tuesday night about different scenarios when the new school year is expected to begin July 29.
Supt. Carolyn Stewart told board members the desire is to open normally, but that backup plans in accordance with state guidelines will be the reality.
“Our primary concern is (safely) teaching our students and their learning,” Stewart said. “People are anxious. Final plans won’t be made until we get closer to the first day of school.”
A task force including district administrators, principals, department directors and program coordinators recommended the multi-framework return-to-school plan. It remains a draft until the board approves or modifies it, which is expected by early July. Depending upon the pandemic’s worsening or lessening in the area, scenarios could range from near-normal to split or alternating classroom days, hybrid schedules mixing campus and online classes or complete online programs. Any changes would have to be approved by the governing board.
Describing COVID-19 impacts on public schools as “fluid,” Stewart predicted that the plan would be a living document which “may never be final,” but she added that “it is not intended to be long-term at all.”
Other unknowns, she said, are future executive orders from Gov. Doug Ducey and possible measures affecting public schools during one or more expected special sessions of the Arizona Legislature. Of particular concern, she said, is that existing Arizona law doesn’t include offsite attendance when state school finance average daily member, or ADM, is calculated. Public schools rely on ADM for determining much of their budgets.
An online survey of parents showed that 59% wanted school to reopen next month with the expectation that proper hygiene and sanitation practices continue, while 37% did not. The remaining 4% weren’t sure or didn’t answer. About two thirds of those who responded said they plan to have their children return to their current BCESD schools. Another 26% were undecided, while roughly 9% said they would request at-home learning through BCESD, and only one-tenth of 1% said they would withdraw from BCESD and home school or register at another school.
Of 155 employees who responded, 75% wanted school to start on schedule, even if school days are scheduled differently, while 21% wanted the start date temporarily postponed.
If the school year can’t start with four consecutive days each week, 56% of parents and employees preferred two full days on campus with two days of distance learning, while 43% of respondents said they wanted four consecutive half-days.
“If we can’t open normally or near-normally, what are the time factors between half-days and every other day?” Stewart asked board members. “None of us like that conversation.”
Class time versus sanitation time between classes also would impact school buses and related transportation scheduled.
Stewart emphasized that regardless of the board’s selection, distance learning will be viewed as “work done at home, not homework” for students.
In addition to deep cleaning on all five BCESD campuses that are ongoing or already have occurred, school buses will be cleaned after morning and afternoon routes with what Stewart described as “sophisticated equipment” being purchased. The board voted unanimously to buy additional laptop computers to aid any distance learning and get more into the hands of students who truly need them.
She said online learning is preferable to paper packets, widely distributed during the spring, because the latter are labor-intensive to prepare and the results weren’t as effective.
Board members also voted unanimously to approve a resolution calling on the federal government to increase school funding related to COVID-19. The resolution is backed by both management and labor educational organizations across Arizona. Stewart noted that after the September 11 attacks, schools received $100 billion in assistance. During the COVID crisis, she said the federal government has dispersed about $13 billion to schools, which have been impacted more severely across the country than in 2001.
