BULLHEAD CITY — Sooner or later, people who filed tax returns for 2018 and/or 2019 will receive federal stimulus payments — via direct deposit or paper checks.
Millions of Americans already have received the first round of “relief” payments as part of the $2 trillion-plus economic aid package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As has been well-documented — in newspapers, on websites and TV — Individuals who earn less than $75,000 annually should expect a one-time payment of $1,200. Married couples who file joint tax returns — and total under $150,000 in earnings — were to receive $2,400.
College students, specifically those listed as dependents on tax filings, won’t receive any financial assistance.
Single residents whose adjusted gross yearly income is more than $75,000 up to $99,000 will receive a smaller relief amount. The same goes for couples filing jointly with incomes between $150,000 and $198,000. Individuals above the $99,000 threshold — and $198,000 for joint filers — won’t receive a payment.
For non-filers, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department have established a portal at irs.gov. According to the website: “The portal is available for U.S. citizens and resident aliens who have a valid Social Security number, can’t be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and who have adjusted gross income under certain limits.”
To access the portal, one must enter such particulars as name, email and physical addresses.
People who don’t have a Social Security number won’t qualify for a payment. Conversely, you needn’t file for aid if you’re a Social Security recipient, as the IRS will reference the Benefit Statement (SSA-1099).
The plethora of reasons your mailbox or bank account comes up short can’t be counted on two hands. According to Kiplinger, a lack of relief could be the result of one’s “age, income, immigration status or some other disqualifying factor.”
There are additional reasons and excuses: technical glitches, oversights, typos and so forth. As for next year, Kiplinger.com explained, “You’ll reconcile your rebate. For most, the rebate will equal the tax credit allowed.”
Clear as mud? Don’t fret yet, as the IRS has devised a tool to keep track of your stimulus check: irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Taxpayers who already have received their financial shot in the arm have made use of the aid in a variety of ways.
Derek Neufarth, who stocks vending machines, was fortunate enough to procure his rebate, though he immediately transferred it to a savings account because, he said, his work income has been reduced by 75%.
As of Friday afternoon, Bullhead City resident Shane Pollock hadn’t received a relief check.
“If and when I receive it, I look forward to using that money to get some projects going, and taking my work and football teams to eat at my favorite local spots I haven’t been able to enjoy,” he said.
Tommy Jacobson, who has a fiancee and two children, said he is using his stimulus payment — which was received by direct deposit — to pay bills and “save as much money as I can.” Although he would be willing to accept a second round of relief payments from the U.S. Treasury, Jacobson is more concerned about businesses and organizations that are suffering, such as the U.S. Postal Service.
“I have little concern for the national deficit, particularly since it was obscenely high before the coronavirus,” he said. “I think the feds really need to bail out the USPS.”
Jonathan Clark, a teacher and coach at River Valley High School who received the federal deposit, decided that now is the time to further his studies.
“I started pursuing my master’s degree in education,” he said. “We have paid off small bills, and the remainder (of the stimulus money) will be used to pay down my student loans.”
The idea, Clark added, is to graduate with as little debt as possible.
