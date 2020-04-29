KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man arrested by local and federal agents in a drug raid pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven felony counts.
Eric Leigh Stock, 50, pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse by domestic violence, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of sale of dangerous drugs in two 2019 cases and a 2018 case.
Numerous other charges including other counts of child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Stock to a stipulated 13-year prison sentence. Stock will be sentenced May 28. The judge noted he may not accept the plea agreement but with the COVID-19 pandemic, was likely to move cases along.
Crimes in one case occurred Sept. 8, 2018, with the possession of methamphetamine. One 2019 case occurred June 19, at his El Monte home. Three children under the age of 15 were present in the room while a drug transaction took place.
The other 2019 case occurred Aug. 8, at the El Monte home. Officers from several agencies raided the home as well as three other homes in the Bullhead City/Fort Mohave area.
Officers found 10 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of heroin in the raid of the four homes.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said in the Aug. 8, 2019, drug raid, officers found little furniture in a house with no air conditioning and no fans in the children’s bedroom with temperatures reaching 85 degrees. The children were either sleeping on the floor or on dirty laundry.
The children under the age of 15 also were in the presence of knives, hypodermic needles and a digital scale. The inside of the house was covered with trash and dog feces, Ashley said.
Stock was arrested Aug. 25, 2006, after a wild police chase in Bullhead City. He was driving without headlights near Clearwater Drive, which started the chase. With his headlights still off, he pulled into the parking lot.
As officers approached him, Stock drove his car, hitting the police car, and tried to hit another. One officer suffered a concussion and shoulder injuries.
Stock sped away, trying to hit other police cars that joined the chase until he drove his car into the Colorado River and tried to swim across the river to Nevada. He fought with officers before he was finally arrested.
A jury convicted Stock and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
An attempted murder charge was dropped before the trial began. He was released from prison in October 2018.
