BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation said that a winter storm may create difficult driving conditions across Arizona.
According to the National Weather Service, areas above 6,500 feet in elevation from the Grand Canyon through the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains are expected to get between 3 and 7 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected to arrive tonight before midnight. The highest elevations, such as Hannagan Meadow in eastern Arizona, could see up to 10 inches.
Other than snow in the high elevations, ADOT said that lower elevations could expect rain.
According to the NWS, there is a 50% chance of rain today and Christmas Day in the Tri-state, and a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. On Friday, the weather goes back to being sunny with a high near 57 degrees.
The NWS bureau in Las Vegas issued an advisory calling for rain in Mohave County, Clark County, Nevada, and San Bernardinio County, California, through Thursday night, and snow in Nye and Lincoln counties in Nevada and Inyo County in California.
When it’s raining, ADOT recommends avoid water pooling in travel lanes. If your vehicle feels like it’s hydroplaning, ease your foot off the gas pedal until you regain traction rather than braking suddenly, which can cause a vehicle to skid. Be aware that tires of larger vehicles can create spray that reduces visibility for those following too closely.
ADOT said that if you’re traveling in the high country, leave prepared to spend more time on the roads than usual and, in case you became stranded, pack an emergency kit that includes, at a minimum, extra blankets, warm clothes, food and water, sand or cat litter for traction, a first aid kit and a fully charged cellphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.