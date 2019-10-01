MOHAVE VALLEY — Last week’s storm that knocked out power to thousands in Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave did more damage than intially thought.
It nearly took Bounday Cone Road off the map.
The connector road to Oatman, Cool Springs and many gated communities and regional destinations is out of service for the forseeable future, according to Les Henley of Mohave County Roads Department.
Last Monday’s fierce storm washed out the road completely, according to one resident who lives in that area.
Henley could not give a definitive date on when the road will be reopened.
“We’re at the mercy of Frontier, who have broken fiber optics they must repair first, followed by the Mojave Tribe itself, who also have broken fiber optics and sewer lines to repair or replace, and they are followed by Unisource, whose power lines were knocked out by the torrential flooding that took place Sept. 21.”
Henley said that after those entities all get their repairs done, only then can the county road department get into the area to assess damage; it might require replacement of sections or possibly the entire roadway. Henley said he believes Frontier has finished work on its fiber optic lines.
Meanwhile, for those seeking to get into that area, the detour the county roads department has set up is (travelling southbound) to take a left on Lipan Road and then a right on Mountain View to get any access to the area.
