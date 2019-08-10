BULLHEAD CITY — A brief but powerful isolated storm knocked out power to about 14,700 residences and businesses Thursday night.
The storm that hit around 6 p.m. Thursday south of Bullhead City damaged four utility poles, affecting Mohave Electric Cooperative member-customers in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores and Topock.
MEC crews responded immediately and gradually returned power to affected areas. MEC reported that power was restored to the entire area by 1:05 a.m. Friday, meaning that some in the area were without electricity for about seven hours. For others, the outage was much shorter in duration.
While the power was out, the American Red Cross set up a cooling station at the Avi Resort & Casino.
“I want to thank Mohave County Emergency Management and Red Cross for setting up a cooling station at the Avi Resort & Casino for members in the affected communities,” said Rick Campos, manager of engineering, operations and energy services at MEC. “I’m proud of how quickly our crews were on site and how hard they worked to restore power for our members.”
Members wishing to receive alerts for their residence from MEC during an outage can create a SmartHub account by going to the MEC website, mohaveelectric.com. When signed in, select “Notifications,” “Manage Notifications,” and then “Service” to set up email or text message alerts.
An outage map also is available to members by visiting www.mohaveelectric.com/outage-center. The map is updated as power is restored.
Members who choose to leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.
Members also can log into SmartHub or call the outage number and get updates about their specific location.
MEC recommends reporting outages by using the MEC toll-free Outage Reporting Line, 844-632-2667. MEC’s automated outage reporting system integrates member information with operations and system information making outage reporting faster and easier for members while allowing MEC to speed up the response and restoration efforts. For outage reporting to work best, your member account information must be current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.