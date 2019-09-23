BULLHEAD CITY — A storm pushed through the area on Monday afternoon with wind, rain, thunder, lightning and even hail in some locations.
Thousands were without power at various times as a result.
The first outages were reported before 1:45 p.m. More than 5,700 customers in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley lost power during the storm, according to the Mohave Electric Cooperative.
A crew was working late Monday in Mohave Valley to restore power to several customers there. The storm knocked down a power line that feeds electricity to them. They were among about 3,700 customers in the Mohave Valley area who reported loss of electricity.
Boundary Cone Road became impassible in more than one location during the mid-to-late afternoon. Mohave Valley Junior High School students had to stay on their campus until school buses could be guided away from the campus and the students safely driven home, according to the Mohave Valley Elementary School District.
Some nearby elementary students were routed to the junior high because of the storm and ended up waiting there as well.
It took hours of work for crews to make Boundary Cone Road from Mountain View up to the school bus-accessible.
Fort Mohave Elementary School on Joy Lane also had to keep some students on campus because of the weather. They were involved in club activities and had a significantly shorter wait until it was safe to take them home, the district reported through social media.
About 2,000 customers in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave lost power earlier in the afternoon as a result of the storm. Power was pretty much restored to these locations as reports of more outages began coming in from farther south, MEC said.
There were also widespread reports of hail — in various sizes from pea to marble to grape — coming down.
Terry Puryear, MEC’s public affairs and communications coordinator, said Monday night that his wife, Lanie Puryear, had about 40 quarter-sized dents in her car caused by hail that came down near Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
“It was just paid off,” Puryear said about the vehicle his wife drives.
There were various reports from customers that their electricity blinked on and off once or twice — an indication of the power rerouting.
Some traffic signals were out but crews had them working in a short amount of time, said Emily Fromelt, spokeswoman for the Bullhead City Police Department.
Today should be sunny and breezy. Wednesday and Thursday have slight chances for more stormy weather.
Wednesday storms are more likely to include rain, the National Weather Service predicted.
The Bullhead City Fire Department also offered tips on how to best to weather such storms:
- Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and an emergency kit.
- If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, it’s best to wait for the storm to move through the area.
- When faced with low- or zero-visibility conditions, pull your vehicle off the road as far to the right as possible. Turn off your lights, set the parking brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal. These steps reduce the chances that other drivers mistake your vehicle as the one to follow.
- Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. Water is a powerful force that should not be underestimated. Even a few inches of running water can pose a serious risk.
More information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found at www.ready.gov or the Arizona Department of Transportation, azdot.gov.
