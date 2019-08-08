BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City council heard from staff this week about this year’s City Street Maintenance Program.
The city has been doing slurries, microsurfacing, fog and crack seals for the past couple of years under the CSMP name. Before that, the program was known as the Neighborhood Street Improvement Program and city employees received assistance from contractors to do the work until the 2017-18 project cycle when they first did the work on their own.
“People are saying the streets are looking so much better,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
During recent years, the program has fulfilled goals set by the city council to complete maintenance on all city streets every five years. That requires city employees doing work projects on about 20% of the streets each year until all of the streets are done. The cycle then repeats, taking into account streets added.
This year, city staff estimated they will complete improvement on more than 1.2 million square yards of road, or 25%.
It will be nearly 50,400 square yards of microsurfacing, 99,470 square yards of fog seal and more than 1.090 million square yards of slurry seal.
Annual street work locations are decided using a database that holds information about each street or section of street. It tracks past repairs and predicts needs.
A report for the 2018-19 CSMP stated there were more than 4.9 million square yards of city pavement. Excluding Bullhead Parkway, that’s still more than 4.46 million square yards.
The city doesn’t routinely work on Highways 95 and or Highway 68 but has done some work in intersections of the 95 for the Arizona Department of Transportation, for example.
The busy Highway 95 alone had 60,000 vehicles travel it on July 3, according to an ADOT count.
It had been determined that crack filling will be done as needed on all streets prior to slurrying because it provides better protection.
The annual CSMP work cycle commences once summer temperatures begin to fall.
The city might end up striking a deal with ADOT to get work done by on Highway 95 from Marina Boulevard to Sterling Road, the southern city limit. It might require both the city and state working on a job that’s expected to cost at least $10 million.
Cotter said the city doesn’t want drivers to have to travel a bumpy Highway 95 in the city, either.
Staff suggested the city invest in a second work truck and dedicate a mechanic to work on this equipment to be more efficient. Cost for the truck would be about $390,000.
The second work truck could be budgeted for purchase during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Also on the horizon is the need for “full redevelopment” of Bullhead Parkway. But this project would require its own workshops in the near future, Cotter added.
Council members took no action about the CSMP or other topics discussed during the workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.