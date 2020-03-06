BULLHEAD CITY — The stripers appear to be back on the menu for Bullhead City-area anglers.
“Some great news,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “We are getting some of the smaller stripers in our area here along the Colorado River below Davis Dam.
“Better yet, anchovies are producing some nice catches along the river and I am hearing that up on Lake Mohave, the striper bite is starting to pick up.”
So when and where can you find the stripers?
“Now, the feeding time for these fish is important,” Braun said. “I have been getting reports that the evening has been doing well.”
Late morning wasn’t too bad for visiting fisherman Todd Johnson.
“Our visiting angler from Orange County (California) was taken out on his uncle’s boat and, while using anchovies in the late morning, Todd was able to bring to the boat three stripers. They were fishing in the lower Big Bend area. The largest was 6.8 pounds and 27 inches, the middle weighed in at 5.68 pounds and 271⁄2 inches — yep, a bit longer — and the smallest one was at 3.20 pounds and 213⁄8 inches.
“This is a nice catch as these make for a great fish fry. They are easy to prepare and your favorite recipe is bound to dazzle all who are in attendance.”
Some anglers may be adding catfish for their fish fries.
“I have gotten some word that a few channel cats have been landed from shore near the dam on the Arizona side,” Braun said.
He said that largemouth bass also could be part of the mix.
“With our weather warming up some, the days are getting longer and our largemouth bass are in spawning mode,” he said. “this is a great time to practice catch-and-release as these fish are guarding their nests. If they are taken away from their nest, it’s more than likely the carp will have a feast on the eggs. The largemouth bass will try to protect their nest and the fry and won’t feed until the fry — baby fish — are able to fend on their own. They will protect and guard against other fish from getting these little critters.”
For that reason, Braun advises fishermen to target other species instead of the largemouths.
“This is a good time to target another species,” he said. “On that subject, we still are getting trout plants so I hope to see you in soon to share that story of your catch of a limit of five rainbow trout.
“These are brought to us from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery, raised in our cold, clear Colorado River water. I know that night crawlers and power bait are winners for our bait anglers, while spinners work well along the river. The Community Park area has some great shoreline to provide you the best fishing in our area.”
If you have fishing news to share, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.