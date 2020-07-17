BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite reportedly is picking up on Lake Mohave and remains solid in many spots on the Colorado River between Bullhead City and Needles.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“We have some great area to get out and explore and our fishing has been just super,” Braun said. “Our local and visiting anglers are having some great success in landing some nice catches.”
The area for those nice catches appears to be widening, Braun said.
“Up on Lake Mohave, the striper bite is picking up near the dam and in various coves,” he said. “I have been hearing about a few fish boils that have been spotted just outside of the Katherine Landing area.
“The shoreline near Stop Sign Cove has been producing well.”
It’s not all stripers, however.
“The shallows have a few panfish and some largemouth action,” Braun said, “while out on the points, you might be able to get a few striped bass. The coves near the power lines are just starting to produce some nice action with the evenings doing a bit better.
“With a mixture of species to targeting, there is plenty for all anglers of various skill levels to go after. The largemouth bass are usually in the shallow areas of the coves while the smallmouth bass like the shelves at the openings.”
On the south side of the dam, stripers remain the most frequently targeted — and caught — fish.
“Below Davis Dam, it’s mostly striper action,” Braun said. “Near the dam has been doing well and the casino area has some great spots. One of our favorites, the Community Park area, has a great shoreline that produces a nice variety of fish. You might even get one of our holdover rainbow trout.”
A reminder: Under a current mayor’s proclamation under the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the beaches and boat launches at both Bullhead Community Park and Rotary Park are closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They are open Monday through Thursday. Boat launches at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, Davis Camp in Bullhead City, Fisherman’s Access Park in Laughlin and Jack Smith Park in Needles remain open, but could be subject to capacity closures or other limitations. Check before you go.
As for folks who were able to get out on the river, Gary Regan and his son, Chris Betts, went out in Regan’s boat and caught a pair of nice stripers.
“He was fishing with his favorite top-water plug and landed these two stripers — one at 11.74 pounds and 32 1/2 inches and the other, a super 16.12 pounds and 36 inches,” Braun said, referring to Regan, a veteran fisherman and mentor to many of the area’s younger anglers. “These are trophy-sized fish.”
Not all are that big, but serve as evidence that there are big stripers in the river.
“A reminder, as I was saying, there are a lot of smaller fish out there and they can and do get to your bait fast,” Braun said. “But have a good knot and your drag set as these larger fish do come in and they can peel off some line.”
Braun said Regan and Betts were fishing near the Colorado River Nature Center when they caught their keepers.
Mike Merritt found his stringer of stripers in the upper Big Bend area, fishing from his personal watercraft while using anchovies.
Further south, the news as been slower to trickle in.
“I haven’t heard much news from the Topock Marsh area, but I know that is coming; that area usually produces some nice channel cats and plenty of largemouth bass,” Braun said.
If you are having any success and want to share the news, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” he said.
