BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite appears to be picking up on Lake Mohave.
“Great news,” is how Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City put it.
Kathi Hughart visited Braun, with a 51⁄4-pound striper in tow.
“She was using anchovies fairly close to the dam,” Braun said. “She stopped in to let me know that the fishing has been OK for about a week now on Lake Mohave.”
And it’s still OK in the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Needles.
“Rocky Beria was fishing from his Sea Doo in the Nature Center area,” Braun said. “He was using anchovies and landed a just-under-4-pound striper.
“Yep, the PWCs make great fishing boats.”
Scott Morrison and Frank Rodriguez used a more traditional boat to land an 11-pound striper in the casino area.
“Scott had just purchased a glide bait and was trying it out,” Braun said. Obviously, it worked just fine.
“The striper bite is going well both on the Colorado River here below Davis Dam and above Davis Dam on Lake Mohave. There also is some smallmouth action along the river and on the lake with plastics producing well,” Braun added. “No word from Topock Marsh as of yet, but I am sure the largemouth bass are active, along with some channel cats.
“Speaking of channel cats, I have heard of a few hookups of some catfish in the upper Big Bend area. That being said, our Community Park area should be producing a few. The evening seems to be a bit better for catfish.
“No word on trout, but I am getting reports that the early mornings the fish are on a feeding frenzy while dining on the caddisfly.”
If you are having any success and want to share the news — and perhaps a picture — get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
