BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite is holding along the Colorado River.
“Community Park remains a great spot,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Our parks people have done a great job getting our community some of the best beach access one could ask for. Whether you’re fishing or just relaxing, it’s a win for all.”
It was certainly a win for Jeff Lovett, who pulled in a pair of 2-pound stripers while using anchovies from the shore.
“These line-side are mostly in the 1- to 3-pound range,” Braun said of the striper fishing in general from Davis Dam on south. “Anchovies are producing well.”
Raul Gonzalez caught several stripers in that size range while fishing from the shore at the Colorado River Nature Center in the southern end of Bullhead City. He was using anchovies.
“This is another of our great spots for fishing or just relaxing and enjoying our river,” Braun said.
Dennis Baldwin, a frequent subject of the area fishing conquests, was at it again with his trusty companion, Jasper. Baldwin broke in his newly acquired boat in the Topock Marsh area and hooked some nice channel catfish. He used chicken livers.
Braun said the fishing news is still on the slow side at Lake Mohave, possibly due to the continued hot temperatures that are deterring anglers from hitting the water.
“I am not sure on what to say or why, but up on Lake Mohave, it’s not a striper bite as of yet,” Braun said, puzzled by continuing dry spell of news about the highly coveted fish. “If you hear of any, please let us know.
“I know it’s a bit on the warm side, but we should be getting some striper action.”
He said in general, the most success is coming after the sun goes down, perhaps because that’s when the fishermen are going out.
“The evening has been doing a little better and not as brutal on our anglers due to the heat this time of year,” he said.
There is some positive fishing news from Lake Mohave: The smallmouth bass are biting.
“I have gotten some news of some smallmouth bass in the 3-pound range, with plastics and some crankbaits working,” Braun said.
As always, Braun asked area anglers to let him know what is working and what isn’t as they pursue stripers, trout, bass, catfish and other species in area waters.
Contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
