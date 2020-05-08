BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite is on at Lake Mohave.
“We have some good news from up on Lake Mohave,” exclaimed Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Yep, the striper bite is starting near Davis Dam.
“So far, they have been found in the deeper waters,” he added. “Anchovies have been working for this area.”
Snowbirds Dan and Karen Wischnack, originally from Colorado, caught three nice stripers from their boat near the dam. All were “keepers:” one at 7.66 pounds and 283⁄4 inches, another at 6.42 pounds and 281⁄2 inches and another at 5.60 pounds and 271⁄2 inches.
Les Kern, visiting from Apple Valley, California, used a bluegill feather to land a 6.66 pound, 261⁄8-inch striper. He was fishing by the power lines near the opening of one of the coves.
“I also have heard of some catfish action near the fishing dock in Katherine Landing bay. Yes, we are getting some activity up on Lake Mohave.”
The striper fishing remains solid in the Colorado River near Bullhead City, Braun said.
“Below Davis Dam, along the Colorado River, the shoreline at Community Park is producing some striper activity and just below the Rotary Park area, there have been reports of a few stripers in the 4- to 7-pound range,” he said. “Anchovies and various glide baits are working to land the stripers cruising by.”
News remains slow from Topock Marsh, he said.
“There has been little news from the marsh as of yet as far as the catfish bite and the largemouth bass are concerned,” he said. “I am sure that the bass fishing will pick up soon as they should be done with guarding the fry — the baby fish. Once this is over, the bass will start to feed and can become very aggressive.”
Braun said there was a little news on stripers in the marsh area.
“I did get some word that the lower opening to the marsh has been producing a few stripers,” he said.
He issued another reminder to boaters to be aware of water releases that affect the level of the river between Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
“With our water levels going up and down a bit, keep an eye open and watch your levels to avoid any boat damage,” he said.
He also said that the water likely will become busier as the temperatures stay warm and people try to get back to some semblance of normalcy on daily activities.
“Our water ways are going to get busy again, so be careful out there,” he said. “Even on shore, or close out, you might keep an eye out for those wild Jet Skis — untamed, so to say. They mostly are near the casino area.
“And be mindful of the heat — drink plenty of water and be safe. Hope to see you in soon to share that catch and your story.
“Now, go catch a fish.”
To reach Braun, visit Riviera Marina at 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City or call 928-763-8550.
