BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite has slowed somewhat along the Colorado River but it is still proving to be rewarding for anglers who are patient and persistent.
“There are stripers out there,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
Randy Brown caught a 21⁄2-pounder while fishing from his dock. He was using a swim bait.
“In this case, it was a glide swimmer that proved to work well,” Braun said.
Stripers also are being taken at Lake Mohave.
“Up on Lake Mohave, the striper action is holding steady in various spots,” Braun said. “This being said, you will have to move around a bit to find where they are.
“The coves in and around the power lines near the openings are proven hunting grounds. Near the dam along the points are great spots.
“The stripers have been feeding on the shad, so it might take a little encouragement to bring them to the boat.”
Raul Gonzalez’s stripers didn’t need encouragement; all they needed was some enticement. Gonzalez was trolling just past the power lines and landed a pair of 6-pounders.
“The heavier fish (61⁄4 pounds) was 261⁄2 inches and the lighter one (6 pounds) was a touch longer at 273⁄4,” Braun said after measuring the fish.
“For you anglers working the shore line, the Arizona side at Telephone Cove was doing well for stripers in the 4- to 8-pound range,” he said.
Braun said another stocking of rainbow trout should take place next week at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park.
“The Willow Beach hatchery should be stocking soon, if all goes to plan,” Braun said. “I would look for trout stocking this coming Tuesday as a guess.”
If you are having any fishing success, let Braun know about it. Contact him at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
“Now go catch a fish,” Braun said.
