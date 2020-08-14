BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun calls the local striper bite “mixed.”
That, of course, is a matter of perspective. For those coming away with their limits, or a few bigger fish, the bite is doing very well. For those coming home empty handed, not so much.
That, of course, is the definition of mixed: Some are having good luck and some are having no luck at all.
“It’s mostly doing well with a few days of just seeing them,” said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, noting that occasionally the fish play hard to get. “This is speaking here along the shores of the Colorado River below Davis Dam.
“Our anglers are having very good luck fishing with anchovies and it’s from the shore or by boat.”
Gary Regan, a local fishing mentor, was on his boat above the Colorado River Nature Center when he got into a nice collection of stripers.
”His larger one was 5.10 pounds and 25 3/8 inches,” Braun reported.
Mike Merritt, another river veteran, was fishing from his Sea Doo using anchovies in the upper Big Bend area. He came home with his limit of 10, most in the 1-pound range.
“There are a lot of the smaller fish running with a few of the bigger fish, just waiting for that special presentation,” Braun said. “When that happens, they can peel some line. I have talked with a few anglers and the larger fish just seem to run away with whatever you have on the end of your line, lure or bait.
“I have been getting various reports that up near the Laughlin Bridge and above (in the Davis Camp area, all the way to the dam) was producing a few stripers. Not much in the way of catfish this week, so to say.”
It also has been a mixed bag — or a mixed creel — on Lake Mohave.
“Up on Lake Mohave has been a bit slow with some action above the power lines on the Nevada side,” Braun said. “There have been some hook-ups near the dam closer to the Arizona side, but then again, it has been hit or miss.
“We are waiting for some news from the Topock Marsh area, but I am hearing that most launching areas and tribal land has been closed off. With the opening of our beaches, this lets our anglers have a chance to fish those areas. The evenings can be very productive along our shoreline, both at Rotary Park and Community Park. Both have some great spots where the fish like to hold up.”
If you are having any success and want to spread the news, contract Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“We look forward to seeing you in to share that story and your catch,” he said. “Remember, we like to see fish; the story and the smile just add to the moment.”
Braun also issued a reminder to anglers and nonanglers to complete the 2020 Census if you have not done so.
“Please try to get your census done and get counted,” he said. “It helps us all in so many ways.”
