BULLHEAD CITY — After a brief lull in the action, the striper bite appears to be heating up again.
“The Lake Mohave striper bite is still a bit hit-and-miss and you will have to move around to find that fishing hole,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “I have been getting reports that trolling across the Telephone Cove area on the Nevada side has been getting some success. the coves just past the power lines in the evening can be a great pot. Try a couple of different coves until you find the stripers. They should be schooling.”
Mike Ramsey pulled in a 6.82-pound, 271⁄4-inch striper from the shore at Lake Mohave, using anchovies.
The action is better below Davis Dam, Braun said.
“Both sides of the river in the casino area have been giving up a few stripers in the 1- to 4-pound range,” Braun said. “A reminder that there are some larger fish out there; it’s that the smaller fish can get to your bait the fastest.
“A tip, if you are getting bites and no hook-ups, try a smaller hook size. The trout-sized stripers can make a great fish fry. The limit for stripers is 10 below Davis Dam.”
Braun said further down-river, the stripers appear to be plentiful.
“Some of our anglers are having some good luck in the Nature Center area,” he said. “Local angler Gene Tafoya is showing a great example of what can be found along our shores using anchovies. Gene’s fish weighed in at 5.38 pounds and was 271⁄4 inches long.”
News remains slow on Topock Marsh.
“I am still waiting for some word from the marsh,” Braun said. “This area should be happening with largemouth bass and some of our channel cats.”
Braun reminded anglers — and everyone else — to stay safe during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
‘Be safe. We hope to see you in soon to share that catch and story,” he said.
Braun may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,“ he said.
