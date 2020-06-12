BULLHEAD CITY — “The striper bite is starting to go well, both up on Lake Mohave and here along the Colorado River.”
That sentence, from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, was music to many anglers’ ears.
“I have heard that a few stripers were being picked up near the coves by the power lines and on the Nevada side at Telephone Cove,” Braun said of the Lake Mohave report.
Muzzaffar Pana and Mark Aguilar were fishing near the dam on the lake side and caught a pair of nice stripers, at 9.62 and 6.58 pounds respectively, using minnows.
Ben Aleman, meanwhile, was fishing from the shore on the Nevada side in the Big Bend area and caught a 4.86-pounder. He, too, was using anchovies.
And Rocky and daughter Ronnie Beria were fishing from Rocky’s Sea Doos in the Laughlin Bay — using anchovies, of course — and caught a pair of 1-pounders.
“This shows the size of the stripers that are running this time of year,” Braun said. “Here below Davis Dam, we are getting a few in the 1- to 5-pound range. Various lures are working great, mostly in the trout pattern and some of the bone or white top-water poppers or jerk aits. The casino area and our Community Park are great areas for throwing out a line.”
The Colorado River Nature Center also is producing a few stripers, he said.
“This is a great spot to fish and just to visit with some nice trails and the observation tower to get a great look over the area,” he said.
If you are having any success or just want to talk about fishing, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call 928-763-8550.
“Hope to see you in soon,” Braun said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
