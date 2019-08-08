BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun is a great proponent of fishing in the Tri-state. Considering he is the proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, that’s to be expected.
Braun rightly noted that fishing can be — and usually is — pretty good in the area.
“Here along the Colorado River, we have some great fishing spots, be it for a boat or from the shore,” Braun said. “Anglers of all ages and experience are having some success catching fish.”
He said river fishing — especially on the Colorado — can be a different experience for newcomers to the region.
“Most anglers agree that different bodies of water present various challenges and once you have overcome that and catch your first fish, it’s on,” he said.
The river is a constantly moving current — sometimes faster than others based on the release from Davis Dam. That can take some getting used to. It also takes a little patience and practice to know where to fish and what to use — although Braun and area anglers usually give a pretty good indication on what’s working every week.
“Not every angler out there has landed his trophy fish yet,” Braun said. “With that being said, we are having a lot of our smaller striped bass moving into various spots up and down the river.”
Brian Kilgore got his 10-striper limit during an outing in the Community Park area. He was fishing from the shore and using anchovies.
“The limit on the striped bass is 10 below Davis Dam while the limit of smallmouth bass and largmouth bass is six, and below Davis Dam, the length limit is 13 inches (for smallmouth and largemouth). There’s no length limit on stripers.”
Roger Scott also cast his line from the shore and hauled in a pair of 11⁄2-pounders around 16 to 17 inches. Rocky Beria caught a 1-pounder in the Big Bend area.
“Our local angler (Beria) usually does a little better but sometimes the fish won’t cooperate,” Braun said. “I have been hearing that it seems the evening does produce a few more bites. I did hear of some of the line-sides running closer to the 10-pound range.”
Braun said news from Topock Marsh is limited.
“Not much word ... except for some small panfish being caught near Catfish Paradise,” he said.
Braun will share anything new — and is hoping that area anglers will let him know what is working for them. Contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
