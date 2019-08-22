BULLHEAD CITY — If you are familiar with fishing in the Colorado River this time of year, you know most of the news is about stripers.
And for good reason.
“The striper bite is going well and we are getting in some of the larger fish,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “However, the 1- to 3-pound stripers are fast and have been getting to the bait quickly.”
Some fish are considerably bigger; some are smaller. There’s plenty of (photographic) evidence of each.
“Our local angler, Bill Trude, landed a nice 17.3-pound striped bass at 381⁄2 inches,” Braun said, adding that Trude caught the monster while fishing from his boat — using anchovies — in the vicinity of the Colorado River Nature Center near the south edge of Bullhead City.
Ben Aleman and Chris Vasquez, also fishing from a boat, caught an assortment of those 1- to 3-pounders in the lower Big Bend area.
“These are a great size and filet out easy,” Braun said. “It’s a good idea to keep these; it helps thin the schools a bit. We are getting a lot of stripers this time of year.”
Mike Kinder, in the upper Big Bend area, also caught several stripers of that size, using anchovies.
“The larger fish are running with them, so make sure you have a good knot and remember to retie often,” Braun said.
The news isn’t confined to stripers, Braun said.
“I just had one of our anglers share that the smallmouth bass on the river are hitting well,” he said. “Your best chance is the Ned rig in peanut butter and jelly.
“If you change it up to land a striper or two, you might have to use a different presentation.”
As for Lake Mohave, Braun said, “it’s a slow go for most fish. You do have some largemouth bass and the smallmouth bass are on the shelves, while the covers near the shallows work well for the largemouths. Plastics are working well and again, the PBJ is a hot ticket.
“Topock Marsh is a great spot for your catfish — and some largemouth bass, the panfish and a few stripers that might venture in.”
He said the stripers in the marsh are “a bit smaller” than you might find closer to the gorge.
If you are having success and want to share the news — and a photo — contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Hope the news helps for now and we will see you in soon,” Braun said. “Thanks for all of your support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.