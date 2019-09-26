BULLHEAD CITY — Stripers — big, small and in between — are being landed in the Colorado River and at Lake Mohave.
“With our weather getting a bit more tolerable
(temperature-wise, anyway), our anglers are having some great outdoor fishing time,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Community Park has some great shoreline. There are some nice fishing holes along this area.”
Scott Morrison found a nice fishing hole — and a really nice fish — in that area.
“Scott Morrison landed a nice trophy fish in the lower Community Park area,” Braun said. “His striper weighed in at 17.84 pounds and was 391⁄2 inches long.
“I would say this is a little light for this size of fish. They seem not to be feeding as of yet.”
Still, a striper of almost 18 pounds is a fine catch.
“Scott was using a swim bait to land this striped bass,” Braun said.
Father-and-son fishermen Ernie and Kayden Calma didn’t get an 18-pounder, but they got five nice fish from various spots along the river, fishing from Ernie’s boat using anchovies.
“I have been hearing that the casino area is doing well for stripers,” Braun said. “Up on Lake Mohave, it’s OK with your better chances for stripers near the dam and above the power lines. The coves on the Arizona side have been a bit better — even the Arizona side at Telephone Cove was doing OK.”
Fishing at Lake Mohave, though, is being impacted by a relatively low water level.
“Last I heard, the water was drawn down so the divers near Hoover Dam could harvest the larvae of the razorback sucker fish,” Braun said. “Our federal hatchery at Willow Beach raises these endangered species. Anyway, the lake has to be lowered to accomplish this task. The water level should be up by the first part of November.”
Fishing south of Bullhead City remains somewhat spotty.
“Not much word from Topock Marsh this time of year, but the fishing should be fair for largemouth bass and a few channel catfish.”
Braun noted that a trout stocking is scheduled in the Bullhead City area in a couple of weeks.
“Our rainbow trout will be here soon as the hatchery will resume its yearly stocking program,” he said. “So far, it looks like the second week in October.
“We will keep you posted as we get closer.”
If you are having fishing success, share the news with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling him at 928-763-8550.
