BULLHEAD CITY — The trout stocking has resumed in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.
“This time of year, below Davis Dam, we get stocked trout for all anglers: young, old, shore or boat,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The rainbow trout are provided by the federal fish hatchery at Willow Beach, which does a great job in getting us these rainbows to catch.
“The hatchery takes pride in raising fish and it shows in the quality of the trout brought to us,” he added. “The stocking sites are Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park.
“We just had a local stocking so I am waiting to see some of these brought in to share the story.”
Meanwhile, anglers still are having some success landing striped bass.
“The striped bass are doing well in various proven locations,” Braun said. “The shore line at Community Park has got a few of the really good spots for you shore anglers. The Sunshine Peninsula also is a great stop for stripers and in the bay some trout action. Rotary Park has produced some of the larger stripers and limits of trout.”
Braun said catching fish depends a lot on what species anglers are pursuing.
“A lot of the success you have is the type of fish you target and your technique,” he said. “While a lot of anglers like bait fishing, it’s mostly anchovies that have been the most successful. There are other baits to try. Just change it up a bit.
“The mix, not in any order, includes shrimp, squid, mackerel and sardines, to name a few; the different types of lures for stripers that anglers prefer are again very diverse with some taking a good deal of skill to get them to produce fish while others are easier to master.
“Whichever you choose, it’s once you get the retrieve down that you get fish.”
Gabriel Rosales got his fish — a 4.6-pound striper at 241⁄4 inches — using a glide bait in a trout pattern.
Johnny Krall got his — a 1-pound, 15-inch striper — using a Bomber Long A lure in the 6-inch size.
“You just never know what’s going to get to your hook first,” Braun said, noting that the small fish was willing to take on the big crankbait. “These smaller fish are fast and hungry.”
If you are having any success on waters in the Tri-state, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps for now,” Braun said, “and hope we will see you in soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.