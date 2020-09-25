BULLHEAD CITY — A couple of anglers caught a trio of nice stripers on Lake Mohave recently, providing further evidence of the continuing bite on area waters.
“The striper bite is doing OK on both of our waterways,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Up on Lake Mohave, Mike and Donna Vick were trolling above the power lines and landed three stripers. They weighed in at 4.52 pounds at 25 inches, 7.22 pounds and 293⁄4 inches and 6.20 pounds at 267⁄8 inches.”
Braun said he has been receiving reports on other species on the lake.
“I have been getting word that up near the basin, there has been some smallmouth action and a few stripers being picked up with various lures working in a shad pattern.”
On the Colorado River, anchovies still are the top producers when it comes to stripers.
“Our shoreline has some great spots for anglers,” Braun said. “Whether you are using bait or lures, there are plenty of opportunities along our shore to land some of these fish.
“We will be getting more rainbow trout soon and I will try to get a closer date and time as we get close. The crew up at the federal fish hatchery at Willow Beach are raising some super nice rainbow trout that will soon be in our waters from Davis Dame to Rotary Park. This is sure to be a fun adventure for anglers of all ages and skill levels.”
Speaking of anglers of all skill levels, Christine Fordham got her some stripers during an outing with her husband, Patrick, on their boat.
“They were using anchovies and drifting in the lower Big Bend area,” Braun said. “Now that we have our opening dredged out some, they were able to get their boat out in two units (of release from Davis Dam). This lets then get out fairly early as they keep their boat here in the marina.
“Usually, it’s at least three units before most will venture out into the river and even then, it can be a little treacherous.”
Davis Dam typically increases its flow as the day progresses, both raising the water level locally and making the river flow a bit faster.
“So, for those who don’t know, Davis Dam has fie gates, or generators, that they can put online, commonly referred to as units or gates open. So before heading out, please be sure to check those levels or you might be coming to me to get your prop repaired.”
The projected releases of both Davis and Parker dams are available at https://www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/DavisParkerSchedules.pdf. Davis Dam’s projected releases also are published daily as part of the Mohave Valley Daily News’ weather package.
“Hope this helps for now and that we’ll see you in soon to share that catch and story,” Braun said.
He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” he said.
