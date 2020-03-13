BULLHEAD CITY — Fishing for stripers and trout remains rewarding along the Colorado River.
Sometimes fishing for one might lead to the other.
“Our local angler, Gary Regan, was fishing in the upper casino area using his favorite lure to land two stripers,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “He had just put his boat in the water for the first time this season and was doing some fishing. Gary usually fishes for trout, so this is a great catch for him.”
Regan’s catch included a whopper — a 16.58-pound striper — and a very nice 3.72-pound fish.
While Regan caught his on a lure, Braun said other anglers are reporting success on anchovies, the ol’ standby for area fishermen.
“The good news is both lures and anchovies are producing fish along the Colorado River,” Braun said.
The success added to Regan’s already established “street cred.”
“Gary helps our local youth with the high school fishing club,” Braun noted.
His students, no doubt, will be impressed.
Trout fishing continues to be solid in the river, Braun said.
“Below Davis Dam, we have rainbow trout that are brought to us from the federal hatchery at Willow Beach,” Braun said. “These fish are stocked from October until the end of March, usually because of our warmer weather, which can and do heat up the trucks that bring in the fish. This week, we got our fish on Wednesday; the stocking schedule usually is on Tuesday, but it’s not carved in stone, so to say.
“We still are getting some quality trout and will be until about the end of the month. The stocking sites for trout are Community Park and Davis Camp.”
While the fishing along the river from Davis Dam to Needles continues to get better, that hasn’t been the case at Lake Mohave.
“The fishing up on Lake Mohave is still a bit slow, even the largemouth and smallmouth bass are not being very cooperative,” Braun said. “I have noticed that the largemouth are on and guarding their beds.
“The carp are stirring up the water as they also are in spawn mode. This makes the Topock Marsh area a muddy mess as the carp cloudy up the water with their spawning activity.”
As for what is working, Braun offered, “I have been hearing of a few panfish going after night crawlers and some of the crappie jigs in a white or green color.”
If you are having any luck — or skill — catching fish in area waters, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by calling 928-763-8550.
“I hope this helps for now,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.