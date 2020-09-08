BULLHEAD CITY — Strong winds that included high-speed gusts caused an array of problems Tuesday.
Both the Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported downed power lines, awnings blown off of homes and numerous fallen trees.
The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas reported a gust of 61 mph in Laughlin, 58 mph in Bullhead City, and 51 mph in Kingman.
In Bullhead City, emergency dispatchers received numerous wind-related calls. City crews were busy removing debris from local roads.
There were concerns about people in area waterways, too. Deputies with the MCSO were keeping an eye out for potential trouble on the county’s waterways and reported no wind-related incidents.
The Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport suffered no apparent problems from the weather conditions, according to a spokesman there.
A trailer blew over onto its side on Highway 68 near mile marker 3.5. No one was injured though the vehicle blocked traffic on the highway until the vehicle could be moved.
A fallen tree covered the road at Rio Grande Road and Sea Creek Drive, near Hancock Road.
Electricity went out for short periods to about 3,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative customers total as of mid-afternoon Tuesday as a result of several wind-related problems. A power line came down at Katherine Landing according to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Twitter account, and waves up to 4 feet were reported at Lake Mead and Lake Havasu.
A spokesman at Mohave Electric Cooperative also warned that outages could occur until the wind subsides. Customers were urged to report any outages.
In Fort Mohave, the roof blew off of the Findlay Used Car Center’s Detail Center. The business is in the 4700 block of Highway 95.
The dealership decided to look at the damage with humor by posting a picture on Facebook of the crumpled roof on the ground with people looking at it. They asked Facebook posters to provide captions.
One of those posts simply stated “Don’t think that’s gonna buff out!”
But along with the damange, the strong wind blowing across the region pushed out heavy smoke from wildfires in California that had been present Monday.
More heavy wind was expected Wednesday, according to the NWS.
