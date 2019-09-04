BULLHEAD CITY — Savannah Seals ran on a platform of making Mohave Accelerated Elementary School a better place.
Her opponent for president of the MAES student council, Tiffany Ramirez, focused on her personal traits of being caring, responsible and trustworthy.
After each made their campaign speeches — no promises of straight A’s for all or extra recess — the student body cast their votes for president, vice president, public relations director, treasurer and secretary as the school put democracy in action with its annual student council elections.
In the end, Seals was declared the winner. Others elected to office were Aydin Ball, vice president; Joseph Hernandez, PR director; Destinie Hamby, treasurer; and Amelia Diaz, secretary.
Runner-up candidates were Ramirez for president; Katelyn Brooks for vice president; Ashlyn Davis for PR director; Grace Priest for treasurer; and Clara LaRoe for secretary.
The elementary school students packed the room to listen as each candidate tried to pursuade them for votes. The students each had a piece of paper with the names and photos of those who were running for office. Once each candidate had given their speech, the students took a couple of minutes to circle the one who they were going to vote for in each office, then placed the ballots in the voting box — and received an official “I Voted” sticker.
Hernandez ran his PR director campaign on the pledge to keep the student body informed as well as participating in the planning of events, all while helping fellow students follow the rules, keep the school clean and stay focused.
His opponent, Davis, told the audience that she was an accomplished joke-teller, which would be a good before- or after-school activity.
Hamby, the winning treasurer candidate, convinced her classmates that she would raise money, keep track of it and keep the student council operating within its budget. Priest said she would fundraise — and like to see that money go to charity — and would listen to everybody’s concerns.
The VP candidates, Ball and Brooks, both hit on personal responsibility during their short campaign speeches. Ball pointed out that he was in the student council last year, is a frequent volunteer for community events and helps his mother with her business. Brooks said she was willing to help the president and extolled her qualities of being organized and cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.