BULLHEAD CITY — From the lack of JROTC students presenting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday’s Colorado River Union High School District board meeting to no students suggesting improvements around their campuses, the lack of youthful energy was apparent.
Supt. Todd Flora has made it a priority to have youths who attend the schools within CRUHSD make appearances at board meetings. However, Students of the Month weren’t recognized. Classes, clubs and teams were represented only by their instructors or advisors.
“We’ll feel the effects throughout the community,” he said in a somewhat disappointed tone.
Flora also offered kudos to district staff who helped with getting the word out to students’ families and the entire community beginning Sunday afternoon about schools being closed until March 27 on the order of Gov. Doug Ducey in response to the spread of COVID-19 as well as making plans about how to move forward.
“We communicated exactly what was happening today,” he said. “We’ll get through this on a day-to-day basis.”
Information has been coming to the district hourly from county, state and federal officials about how to handle a variety of operations and tasks now that COVID-19 has affected so many aspects of people’s lives.
The district was able to provide breakfast and lunches to students on Monday and those meals were “well-handled,” Flora said.
These meals cannot be served in school cafeterias because state officials do not want large groups of individuals congregating in the same area. School kitchens have been cleaned thoroughly and recleaned to assure food preparation safety, according to Colorado River Schools.
Along with school itself being canceled, some items slated to occur well into the future lives of students prompted additional questions by Colorado River Union High School District board members during their meeting on Monday.
Some student groups have been planning to go on trips planned to begin in coming months.
Even an exchange program between local high school students and their counterparts in France might be out of question if conditions aren’t safe.
CRUHSD French teacher Ivan Brown told the board that “with what’s going on right now, I wouldn’t get on a plane.”
This 10-day trip is scheduled to occur a year from now.
Board members approved it — depending on what the conditions are at that time.
David Lipinski, a Mohave High School social studies teacher, wanted to provide some optimism. He told board members that he was sought out Monday by several students who wanted to do (school) work.
He described those students as “pretty awesome.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved having members of the Arizona Rangers provide additional security at River Valley High School. They will carry weapons.
- Agreed to move CRUHSD Academy to the A-wing at River Valley High School from the Coyote Canyon campus.
- Planned to discuss concerns raised during public comment about the CRUHSD campuses not having orchestra programs.
