BULLHEAD CITY — Students and staff at Desert Valley Elementary School will ensure plenty of needy families don’t go hungry. They collected 3,837 canned food items during a food drive that ended this week.
Students in grades one and three collected about half of the total by the entire school and tied for first place with 950 and 951 items respectively.
There were participants from 25 different classes at the school.
Ava Smith, first-grade teacher, said the food collection provided a wealth of learning experiences to the students.
“We were able to talk to about what it means to be thoughtful, caring, kind ... giving and sharing,” Smith said.
Food collection occurred over six weeks. The students enjoyed the process of documenting the daily totals. For example, they counted the numbers of cans coming in and obtained some real-world math experience.
When the collection period was over, the students heard from their teachers about how much hard work it takes to transport food.
“They got to pack and move them,” she said. “It was really satisfying for them to feel that hard work.”
Smith’s first-grade class and Wendy Hardy’s third-grade class were rewarded with some ice cream.
Desert Valley Principal Sandra Brown joined the children for their sweet treat.
Other classes that collected large amounts of food were those of Chelsey White, second-grade teacher, and Sonia Suttles, fourth-grade teacher.
Staff also competed to see who among them would bring the most cans.
Jodie Bucci, a kindergarten teacher and Laurie Giddings, a special education teacher, were recognized for their collection efforts.
